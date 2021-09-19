Ethic Inc. Acquires New Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orange by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Orange by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Orange by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

