Ethic Inc. Buys New Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $47.55 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.