Ethic Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $277.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.43. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KSU shares. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

