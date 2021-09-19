Ethic Inc. Sells 3,278 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ethic Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,724,000 after buying an additional 814,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 114.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after buying an additional 625,304 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $41,254,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

NYSE BMO opened at $100.29 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

