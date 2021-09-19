Ethic Inc. Takes $230,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.69.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.