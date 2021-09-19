Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERFSF. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of ERFSF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.15. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 239. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $151.96. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.