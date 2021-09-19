Evercore ISI Raises Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $371.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $361.00 to $371.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.58.

Shares of Square stock opened at $255.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.38, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.08. Square has a 12 month low of $139.31 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

