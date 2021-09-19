EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

EVER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

EVER traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $20.99. 903,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,434. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.39 million, a PE ratio of -46.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 33,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $627,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,509 shares of company stock worth $801,425 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

