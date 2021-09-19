Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 42.0% in August

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOK. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

