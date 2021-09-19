Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 42.0% in August

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 653,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the August 15th total of 460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.00.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.
