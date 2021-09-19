Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 710,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

XOM stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.16. 30,034,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,233,645. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

