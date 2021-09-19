Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 710,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. HSBC dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 30,034,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,233,645. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

