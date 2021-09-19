EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $3.07 on Friday. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZGO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

