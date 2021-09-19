F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer Sells 1,200 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $204.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.79 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

