Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,900 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmmi during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Farmmi in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmmi in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Farmmi in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Farmmi by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,317 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAMI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 115,643,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,307,884. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc supplies agricultural products. It focuses on processing and selling edible fungi, mainly Shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms. The company was founded by Ye Fang Zhang and Zheng Yu Wan in 2003 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

