Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock worth $6,713,609 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.87 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

