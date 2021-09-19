Feellike Reaches Market Capitalization of $17,306.04 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,306.04 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00118721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00175399 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.84 or 0.06929836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,072.02 or 1.00436420 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.50 or 0.00831059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Feellike Coin Trading

