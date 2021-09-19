Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.20.

NYSE RACE opened at $216.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.44. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $176.03 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.9% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 29.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

