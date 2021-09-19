Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $82.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.28 and a 1 year high of $83.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.68.

