Fiera Capital Corp Buys 326 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after acquiring an additional 874,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $142,597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,112,000 after buying an additional 640,039 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,538,000 after buying an additional 636,384 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.88. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

