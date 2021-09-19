Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.35 Million Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,983 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Omnicell worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Omnicell by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicell by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.58. 509,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $162.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $1,815,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,284 shares of company stock worth $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.06.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

