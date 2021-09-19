Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.65 Million Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,422 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in IAA by 64.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in IAA by 25.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IAA during the first quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 1,864,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,662. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 266.73%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

