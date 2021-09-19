Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 19,929 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 102,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in BCE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 129,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 85,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 956,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.84. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

