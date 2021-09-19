Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 402,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,724,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,888,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,101. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

