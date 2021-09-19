Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327,825 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,047 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $8,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 5,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.79. The company had a trading volume of 36,258,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124,162. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

