Financial Contrast: Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) & Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) and Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Principal Solar and Otter Tail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail 12.57% 14.41% 4.88%

Principal Solar has a beta of 7.64, indicating that its stock price is 664% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Otter Tail has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Principal Solar and Otter Tail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principal Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Otter Tail 0 0 2 0 3.00

Otter Tail has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.86%. Given Otter Tail’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Otter Tail is more favorable than Principal Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Otter Tail shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Principal Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Otter Tail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Principal Solar and Otter Tail’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principal Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Otter Tail $890.11 million 2.57 $95.85 million $2.34 23.50

Otter Tail has higher revenue and earnings than Principal Solar.

Summary

Otter Tail beats Principal Solar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principal Solar Company Profile

Principal Solar, Inc. engages in the investment and acquisition of organizations and technologies that support next-generation opportunities in the traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors. It also focuses on undervalued petroleum-producing properties. The company was founded on February 25, 1972 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers. The Plastics segment produces polyvinyl chloride pipes. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Fergus Falls, MN.

