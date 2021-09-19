Financial Survey: Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) versus Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monolithic Power Systems $844.45 million 27.05 $164.38 million $3.52 141.34 Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.77 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.28

Monolithic Power Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monolithic Power Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.7% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Monolithic Power Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monolithic Power Systems and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monolithic Power Systems 19.13% 19.63% 15.51% Maxeon Solar Technologies -22.70% -39.67% -17.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Monolithic Power Systems and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monolithic Power Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 2 0 1 2.25

Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus target price of $475.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.48%. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.88%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Monolithic Power Systems.

Summary

Monolithic Power Systems beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers. The company was founded by Michael R. Hsing, and James C. Moyer on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.