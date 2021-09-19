Finning International (TSE:FTT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.34

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.34 and traded as low as C$31.21. Finning International shares last traded at C$31.54, with a volume of 472,666 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTT. CIBC lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price objective on Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$33.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$253,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 224,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,577,813.04. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total value of C$65,610.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$165,022.73.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

