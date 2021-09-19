FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 111,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 18,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,442,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,298,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

