First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

FCXXF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

