First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,150 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. B B H & B Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,394,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 44,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

