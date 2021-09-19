First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Stock Position Decreased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.97% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

FAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

