FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 273.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV opened at $186.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $197.43.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

