Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NYSE FBC opened at $50.40 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

