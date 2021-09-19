Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Update

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 39,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

FLME traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 13,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,218. Flame Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,898,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flame Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

