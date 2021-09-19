FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0418

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. FLO has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000187 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000057 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.