Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Stake Lowered by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,745 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

