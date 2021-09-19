Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.43.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

