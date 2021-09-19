Fortum Oyj’s (FOJCY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.43.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

