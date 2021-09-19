Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $6.09 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

