Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Short Interest Update

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,829,800 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the August 15th total of 4,270,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 857.5 days.

Fosun International stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43. Fosun International has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.68.

Get Fosun International alerts:

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fosun International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fosun International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.