Fractal Price Up 9% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $245,498.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00071591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00120877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.59 or 0.00176824 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.70 or 0.06999319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,225.49 or 0.99902185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.41 or 0.00849161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

