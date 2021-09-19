Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Fraport alerts:

Fraport stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. 17,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.