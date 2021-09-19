Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Fraport stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. 17,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. Fraport has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

