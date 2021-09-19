Friendz (FDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $414,559.53

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $414,559.53 and approximately $109,582.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00127768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047541 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (FDZ) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.