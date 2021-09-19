Friendz Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $94,202.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Friendz has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $469,476.82 and $94,202.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00058763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130057 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013131 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046283 BTC.

Friendz Profile

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

