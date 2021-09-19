FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

