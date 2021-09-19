FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dynavax Technologies Co. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 over the last 90 days. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

