GamerCoin Hits Market Cap of $18.48 Million (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $18.48 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00069875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00117464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00175491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.95 or 0.06920566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,649.65 or 0.99787283 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.31 or 0.00840079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GamerCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

