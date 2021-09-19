Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.05. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. On average, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

