Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GENGF stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Gear Energy has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.