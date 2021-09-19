General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.790-$3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.89.

GIS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,750,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average is $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Mills stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980,227 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.45% of General Mills worth $535,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

