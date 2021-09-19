Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 588 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.24. 1,901,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,325. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

